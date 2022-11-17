Links for Thursday, November 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
NetEase and Blizzard break up in China
Blizzard ends 14-year licensing deal with NetEase in China / TechCrunch
World of Warcraft maker Activision cuts ties with China’s NetEase / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Activision Blizzard games to go offline in China after NetEase deal falls through / FT (paywall)
Gamers lament end of Warcraft in China as Blizzard and NetEase part ways / Reuters
Property woes
China intervention offers glimmer of hope to property sector / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong property agents resort to desperate ads to sell homes / Bloomberg (paywall)