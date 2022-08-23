Kimono controversy and anti-Japanese sentiment in China

Society & Culture

On our TikTok account: A Chinese woman was detained and questioned for hours by police on August 10.

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen Many factors play into China-Japan relations, history is a major one. #WorldPrincessWeek #fyp #foryoupage #japan #hanfu #news #history #politics

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

Want more like this? Subscribe to ChinaVibe, SupChina’s official TikTok channel where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

Suggested for you

Are better China-Japan relations on the horizon?

Jia Guo