This week on TikTok: A historic heat wave, ‘Minions’ censorship, and the differences between TikTok and Douyin

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen Many people have gone to malls, subways stations and even old military bases to escape the heat and get AC while their electricity is out #PartyWithVMAs #fyp #foryoupage #news #climatechange #heatwave #weather

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen Do you think the change was too much? Share your thoughts! #MessFreeHero #GenshinTeleport #fyp #foryoupage #film #filmtok #currentevents #despicableme #minions #movie

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen What do you think anout Douyin’s features? Do you think TikTok should have them too? #tiktok #bytedance #ReTokforNature #fyp #foryoupage #apps #douyin

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

