An overview of the Chinese economy at the 20th Party Congress

Business & Technology

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party begins in Beijing on Sunday. If Xi Jinping is handed a report with some highlights on the state of China’s economy, here’s what he might read.

Barry van Wyk
Illustration for The China Project by Alex Santafé

GDP in the first half of 2022: 56.26 trillion yuan ($7.84 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 2.5% at constant prices.

Population:

Energy capacity:

  • Total installed power generation capacity: 2.38 billion kilowatts (kW) (2021).
  • Total renewable energy generation capacity: 1.52 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), accounting for 31.8% of total power generation capacity (June 2022).

Industry:

  • Total number of registered market entities: 160 million (June 2022).
  • There are 1.653 million registered enterprises in primary industries, 10.271 million in secondary industries, and 39.108 million in tertiary industries, accounting for 3.2%, 20.1% and 76.6% of all enterprises, respectively (August 2022).
  • A total of 15.512 million patents are held by 1.133 million companies (August 2022).
  • China produced 366,000 industrial robots in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 67.9%, and 202,000 in the first half of 2022.
  • The added value of light industry accounts for 16.9% of national industrial added value, and China leads the world in the output of more than 100 categories of light industry products (2021).

Agriculture and rural development:

  • Amount of cultivated land: 1.92 billion mu (316.29 million acres), a decrease from 2.03 billion mu (334.41 million acres) in 2012 (2021).
  • There are a total of 292.51 million migrant workers in China (2021).

Transport infrastructure:

  • Road network: 461,000 kilometers (286,452 miles), including a highway network of 162,000 kilometers (100,662 miles) and 299,000 kilometers (185,789 miles) of general roads (July 2022).
  • Rail network: 146,000 kilometers (90,720 miles), including high-speed rail network of 40,000 kilometers (24,854 miles) (May 2022).

Digital infrastructure:

  • 29 “dual-gigabit” cities with wired and wireless gigabit broadband (2021).
  • 1.85 million 5G base stations with 450 million 5G mobile users (2021).
  • 5.2 million standard data center racks, 19 million data center servers, and storage capacity of 800 exabytes (2021).
  • Scale of the cyber security industry: In excess of 200 billion yuan ($29.23 billion) (2021).
  • Scale of China’s digital economy: 45.5 trillion yuan ($6.79 trillion) (2021), accounting for 39.8% of total GDP (2021).

Photovoltaic industry:

  • Output of 506,000 tons of polysilicon, a key raw material of solar panels, accounting for more than three-quarters of global production (2021).
  • Output of silicon wafers, which capture the sun’s rays in solar panels, of about 407.2 gigawatts (GW), accounting for 98.1% of global production (2021).
  • Output of solar panels: 181.8 GW, accounting for 82.3% of the global total (2021).

Electric vehicles:

  • From January to August 2022, China produced and sold 3.97 million and 3.86 million EVs, respectively, compared with 1.36 million and 1.36 million units, respectively, in the whole of 2020.
  • In September, the proportion of EVs to all vehicles reached 27.1%.
  • Production of EVs will reach 6 million units in 2022, which will require 450 GWh of battery power.
  • By 2025, there will be 20 million EVs on China’s roads.

Retail sales:

  • Total retail sales of consumer goods in August were 3.62 trillion yuan ($519.04 billion), a year-on-year increase of 5.4%. From January to August 2022, total retail sales of consumer goods were 28.25 trillion yuan ($4.04 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 0.5%.
  • Retail sales of home appliances in China in 2021: 760.3 billion yuan ($106.31 billion), an increase of 25.6 billion yuan ($3.57 billion) compared with 2020, still 7.4% below the level of 2019.

Financial markets:

In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 660 fundraising events on mainland stock markets, including IPOs and additional offerings, a year-on-year decrease of 227, with total financing of 1.17 trillion yuan ($164.55 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 5%.

Trade and government finances:

In the first half of 2022, China’s current account surplus was $166.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 43%. Over the same period, China’s goods trade surplus increased by 36%, and the services trade deficit decreased by 33%.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

A rare protest banner hangs off a bridge in Beijing

Nadya Yeh
Domestic News

What makes Xi tick?

Kaiser Kuo

Beijing doubles down on COVID zero ahead of Party Congress

Nadya Yeh

The two women competing for promotion at the 20th Party Congress

Johanna Costigan

20th Party Congress: The view from Beijing

Jeremiah Jenne

How a young Xi Jinping dealt with his first political crisis | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee