This article was originally published on Neocha and is republished with permission.
In 2012, when Wáng Xīxī 王茜茜 was still a teenager, she left her hometown Shijiazhuang and moved to Xi’an with her family. Since then, the thousand-year-old city has become home to the Chinese singer-songwriter, and her music draws from its rich history. The delicate emotionality of her vocals, and her penchant for blending ancient themes with contemporary ideas, all seem to tap into the city’s cultural heritage. Her stage name West by West, inspired by the title of Hitchcock’s North by Northwest and her experiences growing up in western China, looks to convey the same sense of drama and mystery that she infuses into her music.
Xi’an was the capital of 13 dynasties throughout Chinese history and remains an important city center in the country. Although its rapidly modernizing, its traditional architecture—such as the City Wall, Bell and Drum Tower, and Dayan Pagoda—are central to the city’s identity. These whiffs of the Xi’an’s colorful past still have an effect on many locals’ way of living, though in subtle ways.
Since ancient times, Xi’an’s cultural heritage has inspired countless literati and poets. The city’s creative flourish throughout past centuries is perhaps why its indie music scene has similarly prospered in modern times. Indie rock music in the city can be traced back to the late 80s with Zhang Chu and the early 90s with Xu Wei and Zheng Jun—all of whom are regarded as pioneers of Chinese folk rock. Today, whether its post-punk or heavy metal, young musicians from disparate genres are enjoying the fruits of their labor. “The pace of life in Xi’an is not fast, yet there exists a strong cultural and creative foundation,” Xixi explains. “In such an environment, I can find my own rhythm; I can live and create without much worry.”
In line with Xi’an’s architectural contrasts, listeners will discover that Xixi’s music similarly rests at the intersection of traditional and contemporary. Unhurried rhythms, charming vocals, and emotional lyrics are tucked inside the complex, digital textures that she brandishes. Though, it’s important to note that she doesn’t approach her music with this overlap intentionally. Instead, she typically works with an off-the-cuff approach, and the result is music that’s easily digestible for even casual listeners.
Xixi often taps into the emotions behind imagined scenarios, which lends her music a certain visuality. A journey, a farewell, and even the changing of seasons have all served as inspiration for her melodies. Her lyrics, similarly, draw from unlikely mundanities, such as sunsets, sunrises, flowers, nighttime, river, so on and so forth. “I write short poems occasionally,” she says. “I like to use simple words to paint lively pictures and instill emotions into them. I guess it’s a somewhat ‘poetic’ approach.’”
She enjoys dwelling in certain mindstates and finds that she works best when emotions take over. Whatever mood she may be in, she allows it to guide her and take on a shape of its own in her songwriting. Even during the post-production and recording process, she attempts to restore the feelings she had at the time of writing through tonal design and melodic variations. “My songs come from the heart, but they also influence me,” she says. “Through my music, I can re-live those moments.”
While her musical journey began with a simple notepad and guitar, as her creative ambitions grew, a guitar alone was no longer enough. She began experimenting with digital software and synthesizers, embracing the convenience and possibilities afforded by technology, though her performances often still include live guitars alongside synthesizers. “Synthesizers can create an atmosphere of mystery and romance,” she says. “Guitars more emphasize an individual’s performance.”
In 2020, West By West released her first LP, the eponymous West By West, distributed by Merrie Records. The whole album feels like unconnected diary entries, with songs that meander about across a variety of different themes. Across the 10 tracks, she reminisces on past experiences and shares different musings her life. Most of the songs are re-interpretations of tracks from her EP Where, which released two years ago. But compared with older productions, the new album is much more complex, with a rich emotionality that teems from her ethereal vocals and full-bodied instrumentation. In the album, Xixi assumes the fictional persona of a woman far removed from the world around; as the album progresses, she sings of the unpredictable weather, of the changing seasons, and of interpersonal relationships. The album, with its fragmented themes pieced together, can be seen as a reflection on love and hatred—timeless topics that can be related to on a universal level.
On first listen, West By West can feel like it’s driven by rather traditional sounds, but a closer listen will reveal that this is far from the truth—in fact, the album hardly features many traditional instruments at all. But even more important than the soundscapes Xixi has expertly designed are the concepts that she aims to express with her lyrics. The opening track “Furong Garden,” named after the Xi’an Datang Furong Garden Relic Park, takes a skeptical look at the volatility of the world but without losing appreciation of its beauty. “Happiness” sets aside the percussive backing of earlier tracks, taking on a more minimal form to illustrate the different variations of joy. On “You Can,” the album reaches an emotional climax, with a dramatic ballad that draws parallels between a children’s love and an epic tale of heroics.
Concluding the album are two of the most melancholic songs of the album, “Wait for Me a Bit” and “Don’t Turn Back.” The former reflects on the past, while the latter meditates on the helplessness that comes with passing time. Modern life can sometimes feel like it’s happening way too fast, and it’s easy to brush aside the emotions that make us human. By tapping into her cultural roots and emotional depths, Xixi has crafted a flawless album that encourages listeners to hit the pause button once in a while and enjoy the present moment.
Like this story? Follow neocha on Facebook and Instagram.
Instagram: @west_by_west
Weibo: ~/WestByWest西偏西
Contributor: Pete Zhang
Images Courtesy of Merrie Records