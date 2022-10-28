This week on TikTok: China’s new Party leaders, clash at Chinese consulate in Manchester, and U.S.-China tech crackdown

#greenscreen What are your thoughts on the new leaders? #fyp #foryoupage #FomotionalFinds #news #politics

#greenscreen Bob Chan was treated at the hospital for his injuries, he has since been released #foryoupage #fyp #politics #news #uk #manchester #diplomacy

#greenscreen It’s definitely a tricky situation and shows how important but complicated an extradition treaty would be #FomotionalFinds #fyp #foryoupage #news #politics #tech #technology

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

