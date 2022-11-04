This week on TikTok: The return of Taiwan Pride, women’s rights law in China, and Chinese overseas police stations
Want more like this? Subscribe to The China Project's official TikTok channel, ChinaVibe, where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen Unfortunately Shanghai Pride, one of the largest and longest-running pride festivals in China, has been suspended since 2021 #pride #lgbtq #foryoupage #fyp #news
♬ Hip Hop with impressive piano sound(793766) – Dusty Sky
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen It’s a positive development and hopefully more will follow #fyp #foryoupage #politics #law #feminism #womensrights
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen The Dutch government pointed out that they had not been informed of these stations by China, which makes them illegal #fyp #foryoupage #news #breakingnews #police