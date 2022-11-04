This week on TikTok: The return of Taiwan Pride, women’s rights law in China, and Chinese overseas police stations

#greenscreen Unfortunately Shanghai Pride, one of the largest and longest-running pride festivals in China, has been suspended since 2021 #pride #lgbtq #foryoupage #fyp #news

#greenscreen It’s a positive development and hopefully more will follow #fyp #foryoupage #politics #law #feminism #womensrights

#greenscreen The Dutch government pointed out that they had not been informed of these stations by China, which makes them illegal #fyp #foryoupage #news #breakingnews #police

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

