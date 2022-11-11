This week on TikTok: The rise of Empress Dowager Cixi, Chinese workers flee iPhone factory, and how livestreaming is helping Chinese farmers
Want more like this? Subscribe to The China Project's official TikTok channel, ChinaVibe, where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.
♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen As the holidays approach, pressure will increase for Foxconn who has since sent work out to other factories in China #fyp #foryoupage #GenshinImpact32 #news
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen Looks like farmers today in China need to make sure they have the “it” factor 🤔#ChevyEVSongContest #farming #fyp #foryoupage #industry #innovation #live #livestream