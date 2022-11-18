This week on TikTok: The history of heavy metal in China, the Biden-Xi meeting at G20, life after Paralympics
Want more like this? Subscribe to The China Project's official TikTok channel, ChinaVibe, where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen Who wants to go to a show with me in China 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 #heavymetal #rock #music #history #metal
♬ Chill Out Cool Ambient – 4 minutes 32 – RoundnoteAudio
@chinavibeofficial
A positive first step with more talks hopefully to follow #candycrush10 #fyp #foryoupage #news #breakingnews #politics #internationalrelations #climatechange
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen Finding purpose is hard when your entire childhood was spent concentrating on one thing, for disabled athletes it’s even harder. #fyp #foryoupage #disabilityawareness #disabilityrights #news #olympics #paralympics