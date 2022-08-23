Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday August 22

Barry van Wyk

Supermarkets have extreme COVID pain: Among ten major domestic supermarket companies that have disclosed performance forecasts for the first half of 2022, six are expecting to report year-on-year net profit losses, including Zhongbai Group 中百集团 with an estimated decline of up to 708.71%, and Beijing Hualian Group 北京华联 with up to 251.22%.

Huge fine for tainted milk: The State Administration for Market Regulation has issued a fine of 73 million yuan ($10.67 million) to Maiquer Group 麦趣尔, a Xinjiang-based food company, after propylene glycol (a food additive not permitted in milk) was found in two batches of the company’s products in July.

Drone laws: The Civil Aviation Administration has issued a draft document, Roadmap for the Development of Unmanned Civil Aviation, to solicit public opinion. The document proposes that unmanned aviation should be integrated into China’s civil aviation system by 2035.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

