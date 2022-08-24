Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 24

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 24

Barry van Wyk

Anta just does it: Sportswear manufacturer Anta Sports 安踏 has reported revenue of 25.96 billion yuan ($3.79 billion) for the first half of the year, an increase of 13.8% year-on-year. Although Anta’s net profit decreased by 6.6% to 3.6 billion yuan ($525.74 million), its revenue for the first time surpassed that of Nike in China of $3.7 billion.

CATL’s battery billions: Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) 宁德时代, the world’s largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, has reported revenue of 112.97 billion yuan ($16.49 billion) for the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 156.32%, and net profit of 8.16 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), an increase of 82.17%.

First positive box office growth this year: According to yesterday’s press conference at the State Council Information Office, national box office revenue in July increased by 8.6% year-on-year, the first positive monthly growth this year.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday September 1

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

Big box appliance retailers Gome and Suning are suffering, but Suning has a plan

Barry van Wyk

Mandopop icon Jay Chou generates millions from NFT sales of song demos

Zhao Yuanyuan

Taiwan fired warning shots at three Chinese drones over Kinmen

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 31, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 31

Barry van Wyk