Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 24
Anta just does it: Sportswear manufacturer Anta Sports 安踏 has reported revenue of 25.96 billion yuan ($3.79 billion) for the first half of the year, an increase of 13.8% year-on-year. Although Anta’s net profit decreased by 6.6% to 3.6 billion yuan ($525.74 million), its revenue for the first time surpassed that of Nike in China of $3.7 billion.
CATL’s battery billions: Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) 宁德时代, the world’s largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, has reported revenue of 112.97 billion yuan ($16.49 billion) for the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 156.32%, and net profit of 8.16 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), an increase of 82.17%.
First positive box office growth this year: According to yesterday’s press conference at the State Council Information Office, national box office revenue in July increased by 8.6% year-on-year, the first positive monthly growth this year.