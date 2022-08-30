Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday August 30

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday August 30

Barry van Wyk

Police announce 234 arrests in Henan banking crisis: Police in Henan Province have announced the arrest of 234 suspects in connection with a criminal group that took control of four village banks, resulting in a banking crisis and protest that erupted in April when depositors were unable to withdraw money from the banks

Ecommerce profits: Agricultural products and low-end goods ecommerce giant Pinduoduo 拼多多 has reported revenue for the second quarter of 31.44 billion yuan ($4.54 billion), a year-on-year increase of 36%, and net profit of 8.89 billion yuan ($1.28 billion), a year-on-year increase of 268%. Competitor Meituan 美团 reported revenue of 50.94 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) and adjusted net profit of 2.06 billion yuan ($298.09 million).

Big loss for Wanda Films: Wanda Films 万达电影, whose main source of revenue is the box office, has reported revenue for the first half of the year of 4.93 billion yuan ($714.54 million), a year-on-year decrease of 29.79%, and a net profit loss of 581 million yuan ($84.07 million), hardly surprising in a year of COVID lockdowns.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday September 1

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

Big box appliance retailers Gome and Suning are suffering, but Suning has a plan

Barry van Wyk

Mandopop icon Jay Chou generates millions from NFT sales of song demos

Zhao Yuanyuan

Taiwan fired warning shots at three Chinese drones over Kinmen

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 31, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 31

Barry van Wyk