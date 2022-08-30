Editor’s Note for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
My thoughts today:

The Communist Party has finally announced the date of its quinquennial congress, which will set the tone and the leadership lineup for the next five years.

Aside from a few believers of Beijing gossip, all are preparing to be unsurprised that the Chairman of Everything, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, will emerge from the congress even more powerful than he is now.

And so our word of the day is, naturally:

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing on October 16

中国共产党第二十次全国代表大会10月16日在北京召开

zhōngguó gòngchǎndǎng dì èrshí cì quánguó dàibiǎo dàhuì shí yuè shíliù rì zài běijīng zhàokāi

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

