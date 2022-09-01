Editor’s Note for Thursday, September 1, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
A Taiwanese microchip tycoon wants to train more than three million “civilian warriors” to help defend the island against a potential Chinese invasion, donating $33 million of his own money, reports AFP.
Our word of the day is a patchwork of disinformation, which is how the Chinese Foreign Ministry translated 信息的大杂烩 xìnxī de dàzáhuì, in its daily hour of hate today (English, Chinese).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief