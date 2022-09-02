Gloom and doom — Editor’s Note for Friday, September 2, 2022
It’s been quite a week in China:
Beijing announced a date for its autumn Party powwow, at which Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will affirm his place in the pantheon of Communist gods. Just a few hours later, the world learned of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the man Xi blames for the sudden destruction of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
In Geneva, the United Nations released a long-awaited report that says China “may be committing crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, eliciting a furious response from the Chinese government.
Chengdu, the city of 21.2 million people known for its superb Sichuan cuisine, its gay scene, and its laid-back vibe, has been put into lockdown because of a COVID spike. City officials say it will be only four days, but residents are worried the lockdown could stretch into months, as it did in Shanghai earlier this year.
Across China, an economy hit by heat waves and lockdowns sputters along, and the only animal spirits to be found in the markets are bears.
Our phrase of the week is: the first signs of autumn (一叶知秋 yí yè zhī qiū). Game of Thrones fans may prefer to translate it as “winter is here.” The idiom was recently used by a Chinese journalist to describe a leaked memo from Huawei boss Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非, who predicted tough economic times for the world in the coming years.
