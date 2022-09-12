Editor’s note for Monday, September 12, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
As you can see from today’s news, the gap between China and many Western countries continues to widen when it comes to human rights, support for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, how best to deal with COVID, and many other issues.
But China’s contentious relationship with India got a little less stressed today, with news that some Chinese and Indian troops on their contested Himalayan border have retreated. This comes in advance of a possible meeting between leaders Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and Narendra Modi in Uzbekistan at a summit from the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which India is a member.
Our word of the day is Shanghai Cooperation Organization (上海合作组织 shànghǎi hézuò zǔzhī).