Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 13
Rural tap water penetration rate at 84%: At a press conference earlier today, the Ministry of Water Resources announced that as of the end of 2021, China had completed a total of 8.27 million rural water supply projects. The penetration rate of tap water in rural areas has now reached 84%, an increase of 19 percentage points from 2012.
Truck sales still volatile: According to the China Passenger Car Association, 40,000 pickup trucks were sold in China in August, a year-on-year increase of 18.4% and a month-on-month decrease of 8.1%. In August, China exported 12,199 units.
Domestic tourism still languishing: According to the the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (September 10-12), there were 73.40 million domestic tourism trips, a year-on-year decrease of 16.7%, accounting for 72.6% of the level of 2019.