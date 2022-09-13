Editor’s Note for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean are given names by the World Meteorological Organization. In 1953, when the practice was first started, the names were taken from the saint of the day of the storm on the Catholic liturgical calendar, but now it uses a variety of common English men’s and women’s names.

In the Pacific Ocean, the Japan Meteorological Agency’s typhoon center assigns names to cyclones and typhoons on behalf of the World Meteorological Organization, using a list of names submitted by various Pacific countries and regions. (Tropical cyclones or tropical storms are called hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific, but they are the exact same meteorological phenomenon.)

The latest tropical storm that is hitting China as I type this is Typhoon Muifa, whose name was suggested by Macau. Muifa is a Cantonese rendering of the Chinese word for ume, or plum blossom (梅花 méihuā).

Our word of the day is Typhoon Muifa (颱風梅花 táifēng méihuā).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Science & Health

Typhoon Muifa is the latest blow to China’s battered economy and the world’s supply chains

Nadya Yeh

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 13

Barry van Wyk

Taiwan, abandoned

Neocha

The rise of Chinese skincare brands

Barry van Wyk

Between planet and Party, China’s decarbonized future is hazier than ever

Richard Smith

A new basketball power in Guangdong? Jeremy Lin hopes so

Gerry Harker