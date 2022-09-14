Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 14

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 14

Barry van Wyk

Sky-high lithium prices: According to Mysteel.net, yesterday, the price of battery-grade lithium carbonate rose by 2,600 yuan ($375) per ton in a single day. The average price per ton reached 500,000 yuan ($72,179), an increase of nearly 8 times since January 2021 and an increase of nearly 80% from the beginning of 2022.

Support for industrial SMEs: Yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued new measures for the development of 200 industrial clusters for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during the 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025). The clusters will facilitate the integration of supply chains, and the agglomeration of resources, subsidies, and other support measures for SMEs.

NetEase finally gets a new game approved: The National Press and Publication Administration yesterday approved a new batch of 73 online games, including 69 mobile games. The new batch finally included one game by NetEase 网易, but still none for industry giant Tencent 腾讯 directly, although a game by one the company’s subsidiaries was approved.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Since the start, China’s art spaces have been under threat

Florence Duchet
Business & Technology

Power flows west to east with a new transmission line of over 1,300 miles

Barry van Wyk

The Hong Kong LGBTQ community’s diminishing visibility

Grace Ye

Asia Society’s ‘Mirror Image’ exhibition presents new perspectives on Chinese art

Zhao Yuanyuan

Typhoon Muifa is the latest blow to China’s battered economy and the world’s supply chains

Nadya Yeh

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 13

Barry van Wyk