Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 14
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 14
Sky-high lithium prices: According to Mysteel.net, yesterday, the price of battery-grade lithium carbonate rose by 2,600 yuan ($375) per ton in a single day. The average price per ton reached 500,000 yuan ($72,179), an increase of nearly 8 times since January 2021 and an increase of nearly 80% from the beginning of 2022.
Support for industrial SMEs: Yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued new measures for the development of 200 industrial clusters for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during the 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025). The clusters will facilitate the integration of supply chains, and the agglomeration of resources, subsidies, and other support measures for SMEs.
NetEase finally gets a new game approved: The National Press and Publication Administration yesterday approved a new batch of 73 online games, including 69 mobile games. The new batch finally included one game by NetEase 网易, but still none for industry giant Tencent 腾讯 directly, although a game by one the company’s subsidiaries was approved.