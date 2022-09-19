This week on TikTok: ‘Shipping,’ Shenzhen’s right-to-die law, and tropes in China books’ cover art

#greenscreen What do you think about this 🤔 Given censorship around LGBTQ subjects, do you think any representation=good representation? #ShowOffLandOFrost #fyp #foryoupage #fandom #shipping #popculture

#greenscreen What are your thoughts on this policy? 🤔 #ChewTheVibes #fyp #foryoupage #news #healthcare #healthcarereforms #family

#greenscreen Theres so many other tropes i didnt mention so PLEASE check out the original article! #books #booktok #ChewTheVibes #fyp #foryoupage

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

