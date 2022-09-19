This week on TikTok: ‘Shipping,’ Shenzhen’s right-to-die law, and tropes in China books’ cover art
Want more like this? Subscribe to The China Project's official TikTok channel, ChinaVibe, where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen What do you think about this 🤔 Given censorship around LGBTQ subjects, do you think any representation=good representation? #ShowOffLandOFrost #fyp #foryoupage #fandom #shipping #popculture
♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen What are your thoughts on this policy? 🤔 #ChewTheVibes #fyp #foryoupage #news #healthcare #healthcarereforms #family
@chinavibeofficial
#greenscreen Theres so many other tropes i didnt mention so PLEASE check out the original article! #books #booktok #ChewTheVibes #fyp #foryoupage