This week on TikTok: Tattoo culture, coup rumors, and how a Chinese teen’s suicide highlighted dangers of anti-LGBTQ bullying

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen What are your thoughts on tattoos? #fyp #foryoupage #culture #tattoos #tattooartist #chinese

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen No, no theres not. But the memes have been funny. #chinacoup #news #fyp #foryoupage #politics

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen #greenscreenvideo Incredibly upsetting story, Rest in Peace #mentalhealth #HausLabsFoundation #news #fyp #foryoupage #dance #art

♬ “The Girl with Flaxen Hair” Debussy(917377) – Noi m knot

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

