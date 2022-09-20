Editor’s Note for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Our word of the day is Ecuador (厄瓜多尔 è guā duō ‘ěr).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Famed Chinese drama teacher accused of sexual assault and predatory behavior

Zhao Yuanyuan
Foreign Affairs

China offers carrot and sticks in debt deals with Ecuador and other countries

Nadya Yeh

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 20

Barry van Wyk

The sodium battery era is coming soon

Barry van Wyk

Seven emotions

Neocha

Bus to COVID quarantine site crashes, killing 27 and injuring 20

Nadya Yeh