Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 21

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 21

Barry van Wyk

Huge drop in insurance sales staff: According to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in the first half of the year, Chinese insurance companies employed a total of 5.70 million sales staff, a decrease of 712,000 from the end of 2021 and a drop of over 4 million compared to mid-2020.

Leapmotor to list in Hong Kong next week: Yesterday, Leapmotor 零跑汽车 announced that it will offer 130.8 million shares for its IPO in Hong Kong on September 29 at price per share of HK$48-62 ($6-8). Leapmotor will be the fourth Chinese auto company to list in Hong Kong after XPeng 小鹏汽车, Li Auto 理想汽车, and NIO 蔚来汽车.

Growth in Shanghai shipbuilding output: According to Shanghai Customs, from January to August this year, Shanghai has exported a total of 407 ships, a year-on-year increase of 40%.

Harmony OS on 300 million devices: According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Huawei’s Harmony 鸿蒙 operating system (OS) has been installed on 300 million mobile devices, and is now the world’s third-largest OS.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Temple excursions booming among Chinese youth

Jay Zhuang
Business & Technology

Loopholes in the algorithm: The race for autonomous driving in China

Barry van Wyk

From battlefield glory to gruesome execution: The fall of Yuan Chonghuan

James Carter

Famed Chinese drama teacher accused of sexual assault and predatory behavior

Zhao Yuanyuan

China offers carrot and sticks in debt deals with Ecuador and other countries

Nadya Yeh

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 20

Barry van Wyk