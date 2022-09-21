Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 21
Huge drop in insurance sales staff: According to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in the first half of the year, Chinese insurance companies employed a total of 5.70 million sales staff, a decrease of 712,000 from the end of 2021 and a drop of over 4 million compared to mid-2020.
Leapmotor to list in Hong Kong next week: Yesterday, Leapmotor 零跑汽车 announced that it will offer 130.8 million shares for its IPO in Hong Kong on September 29 at price per share of HK$48-62 ($6-8). Leapmotor will be the fourth Chinese auto company to list in Hong Kong after XPeng 小鹏汽车, Li Auto 理想汽车, and NIO 蔚来汽车.
Growth in Shanghai shipbuilding output: According to Shanghai Customs, from January to August this year, Shanghai has exported a total of 407 ships, a year-on-year increase of 40%.
Harmony OS on 300 million devices: According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Huawei’s Harmony 鸿蒙 operating system (OS) has been installed on 300 million mobile devices, and is now the world’s third-largest OS.