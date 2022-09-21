Editor’s Note for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Online influencer Lǐ Jiāqí 李佳琦, called the “Lipstick King” for his ability to sell cosmetics over video livestreams, reappeared on Alibaba’s ecommerce platform Taobao for the first time since June 3, the eve of the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary, with a cake shaped like a tank.
We’ll probably never know what happened. Maybe he was taken offline as part of the ongoing crackdown on “sissy men” and it had nothing to do with the tank. But given the timing, it was probably the tank. If that’s the case, Li is likely the victim of China’s highly effective censorship: Very few young Chinese people, if they have not studied abroad, immediately connect tanks to June 4. I’d be willing to bet that Li’s political mistake was made out of ignorance.
Our word of the day is Lipstick King (口红一哥 kǒuhóng yīgē, which, translated literally, means “lipstick number one brother”).
