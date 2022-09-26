Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday September 26

Barry van Wyk

Second-hand electric cars are a thing in China now: According to new research, from January to August this year, the transaction volume of used new energy vehicles in China was 139,900 units, a year-on-year increase of 94.93%. The Ministry of Public Security says that as of June, there were 10.01 million electric vehicles on China’s roads, accounting for 3.23% of all vehicles.

Bumper autumn harvest in sight: As of September 22, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reports that 17.80 million hectares of grain have been harvested across China, a progress rate of 20%, and an excellent grain harvest is in sight.

Shanghai Port expanding to keep up with Singapore: Singapore opened a new expansion of its port in early September. Last week Friday, Shanghai Port announced plans for a new container terminal that will expand capacity by nearly 25%. Construction is scheduled to commence in October, and is set to last no more than eight years and cost around 55 billion yuan ($7.71 billion).

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

