Editor’s Note for Monday, September 26, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

There was a ridiculous rumor circulating on the internet over the weekend that a coup to take down Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 was happening in Beijing. The wild story seems to have begun on overseas Chinese social media, and was amplified by certain excitable Falun Gong members, exiled Chinese dissidents, and Indian media pundits.

Meanwhile in Beijing, official media channels were preparing to release the list of all delegates to the upcoming Party Congress set to begin on October 16, which will be presided over and conducted in celebration of the same Xi Jinping.

The list is here (unadorned with any commentary or context), and its title provides our word of the day:

List of delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party

中国共产党第二十次全国代表大会代表名单

zhōngguó gòngchǎndǎng dì èrshí cì quánguó dàibiǎo dàhuì dàibiǎo míngdān

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

China releases names of delegates for big political reshuffle

Nadya Yeh
Domestic News

Will Beijing follow Hong Kong and loosen COVID zero?

Nadya Yeh

Hong Kong soccer fans finally return — and boo the Chinese national anthem

Gerry Harker

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday September 26

Barry van Wyk

Trina Solar’s plans for global dominance

Barry van Wyk

Main perpetrator in brutal Tangshan restaurant attack gets 24-year sentence

Zhao Yuanyuan