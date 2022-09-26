Editor’s Note for Monday, September 26, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
There was a ridiculous rumor circulating on the internet over the weekend that a coup to take down Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 was happening in Beijing. The wild story seems to have begun on overseas Chinese social media, and was amplified by certain excitable Falun Gong members, exiled Chinese dissidents, and Indian media pundits.
Meanwhile in Beijing, official media channels were preparing to release the list of all delegates to the upcoming Party Congress set to begin on October 16, which will be presided over and conducted in celebration of the same Xi Jinping.
The list is here (unadorned with any commentary or context), and its title provides our word of the day:
List of delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party
中国共产党第二十次全国代表大会代表名单
zhōngguó gòngchǎndǎng dì èrshí cì quánguó dàibiǎo dàhuì dàibiǎo míngdān
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief