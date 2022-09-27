Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 27
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 27
Yet another tax-free year for electric cars: Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance and two other ministries announced that new energy vehicles (NEVs) purchased in 2023 will be exempt from vehicle purchase taxes. This is the third time the policy has been extended since it was first implemented in 2014.
NIO invests in Argentinian lithium mine: Yesterday, Australian mining company Greenwing Resources announced a financing agreement with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO 蔚来汽车 in which the latter will invest 600 million yuan ($83.90 million) to support Greenwing Resources’s development of its San Jorge lithium project in Argentina.
Metaverse job boom: According to a report released yesterday by the online job platform Zhaopin 智联招聘, from January to July this year, the number of metaverse-related recruitment positions on the platform has increased by 16.6%.