Editor’s note for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Our word of the day is window guidance (窗口指导 chuāngkǒu zhǐdǎo), a term originally coined in Japan in the 1950s to mean informal policy instruments used to regulate the supply of credit.

The word was adopted in China in the 1990s, and its meaning, or at least the way media applies it, has broadened to include various types of informal instructions from the government or central bank that are intended to guide the economy.

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

COVID-zero and the end of breakneck economic growth in China

Nadya Yeh
Society & Culture

Show, don’t tell

Neocha

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday September 27

Barry van Wyk

Can Chinese brands take on Germany’s high-end home appliances?

Barry van Wyk

China releases names of delegates for big political reshuffle

Nadya Yeh

Will Beijing follow Hong Kong and loosen COVID-zero?

Nadya Yeh