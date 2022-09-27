Editor’s note for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
Our word of the day is window guidance (窗口指导 chuāngkǒu zhǐdǎo), a term originally coined in Japan in the 1950s to mean informal policy instruments used to regulate the supply of credit.
The word was adopted in China in the 1990s, and its meaning, or at least the way media applies it, has broadened to include various types of informal instructions from the government or central bank that are intended to guide the economy.