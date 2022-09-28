Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday September 28

Barry van Wyk

Large Chinese flying boat ready for the market: Yesterday, the AG600 Kunlong flying boat, developed in China by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) 中国航空工业集团, successfully completed a 12-ton water drop test, after which a purchase agreement for six aircraft was signed at the test site.

Industrial profits down 2.1% so far this year: Profits at industrial firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about $2.78 million) amounted to 5.53 trillion yuan ($771.16 billion) in the first eight months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 2.1%.

China’s most livable cities: According to the 2022 China Urban Leisure Index report released earlier today, China’s top five most livable cities are Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, and Shenzhen. Rounding out the top ten are Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Xi’an and Wuhan, but the five least livable Chinese cities are Lanzhou, Lhasa, Hohhot, Xining, and Yinchuan.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

