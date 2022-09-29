Editor’s Note for Thursday, September 29, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Has the TikTok mastermind moved to Singapore? Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣, the founder of ByteDance, owner of TikTok, and many successful China-focused apps like Toutiao and Douyin, seems to be living in Singapore, according to reporting from The Information.
Wise man.
I hate to say, “We told you so” but as the Wall Street Journal has reported that the IPO of Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor flopped today. Yesterday, we said: EV startup Leapmotor is listing in Hong Kong, but its prospects are precarious.
The Deputy Chief of Mission at the PRC embassy in Washington, D.C. Xú Xuéyuān 徐学渊 is the most recent guest on the Sinica Podcast. You can listen to Kaiser’s conversation with her here, or read a transcript here. You won’t find any surprises, but you’ll get a pretty good read in the atmosphere in China’s foreign ministry right now.
“The cutthroat race to build cutting-edge chips” is the title of the latest episode of Live with Lizzi Lee, an interview with Chris Miller, associate professor of international history at the Fletcher School on whether China’s massive push to build chips at home can catch up with the United States’s lead.
Our word of the day is: Do not bet on one-way appreciation or depreciation of the yuan: In the long term, you will lose, a warning delivered by China’s central bank today.
不要赌人民币汇率单边升值或贬值，久赌必输
bùyào dǔ rénmínbì huìlǜ dān biān shēngzhí huò biǎnzhí, jiǔ dǔ bì shū
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief