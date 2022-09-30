Don’t talk about the Party congress — Editor’s note for Friday, September 30, 2022

A note for Weekly newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
Weekly Editors Note Jeremy Goldkorn illustration red background

Dear reader,

The week began with the release of a name list of delegates who will attend the Communist Party’s 20th quinquennial congress, which begins on October 16.

As the Party prepares to further boost the power and prestige of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, you can expect news from China to be very slow indeed, barring acts of nature. The whole country will be in political and media lockdown mode.

Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that “China’s securities regulator has told investment banks operating in the country to avoid publishing politically sensitive research” before the big meeting in Beijing.

This past week was not uneventful, though: Aside from the Party’s name list, these were the big news events we covered:

Our phrase of the week is: Making a comeback (重出江湖 chóngchū jiānghú).

The author of our Phrase of the Week column, Andrew Methven, is teaching a new course that provides a framework for efficiently reading and understanding Chinese-language news.

Click here to find out more and sign up with a 10% discount for The China Project subscribers. Just use the discount code “TCP” at the checkout and register with the same email that you use for The China Project. Registration closes on Sunday, October 2.

