Don’t talk about the Party congress — Editor’s note for Friday, September 30, 2022
The week began with the release of a name list of delegates who will attend the Communist Party’s 20th quinquennial congress, which begins on October 16.
As the Party prepares to further boost the power and prestige of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, you can expect news from China to be very slow indeed, barring acts of nature. The whole country will be in political and media lockdown mode.
Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that “China’s securities regulator has told investment banks operating in the country to avoid publishing politically sensitive research” before the big meeting in Beijing.
This past week was not uneventful, though: Aside from the Party’s name list, these were the big news events we covered:
- China props up falling yuan and warns speculators
- Fire in northeastern China kills 17
- COVID zero and the end of breakneck economic growth in China
Our phrase of the week is: Making a comeback (重出江湖 chóngchū jiānghú).
