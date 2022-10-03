Editor’s note for Monday, October 3, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

One of the most frequently-asked questions about China that I have heard this year is: “Will China invade Taiwan?”

Here’s one answer from a very well-informed source: Veteran CIA analyst John Culver says that “any invasion of Taiwan will not be secret for months prior to Beijing’s initiation of hostilities,” and that there are none of the signs that show any such plans for the next several years.

Culver was a recent guest on the Sinica Podcast.

What’s next for the ever-worsening U.S.-China relationship? Join us at the NEXTChina Conference 2022 on November 9 and 10 virtually and face to face in New York City with some of the biggest names in U.S.-China matters. Enjoy our Early Bird special — 50% off on tickets and tables — by securing your seat before October 16.

Our word of the day is out of court settlement (庭外和解 tíngwài héjiě).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Moderna refuses COVID vaccine to China over intellectual property rights

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

How to defend yourself against Chinese economic coercion — Q&A with Bonnie Glaser

Jeremy Goldkorn

The cutthroat race to build cutting-edge chips | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee

Sinica talks to the Chinese embassy in Washington D.C.

Kaiser Kuo

Fire in northeastern China kills 17

Nadya Yeh

COVID-zero and the end of breakneck economic growth in China

Nadya Yeh