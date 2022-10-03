Editor’s note for Monday, October 3, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
One of the most frequently-asked questions about China that I have heard this year is: “Will China invade Taiwan?”
Here’s one answer from a very well-informed source: Veteran CIA analyst John Culver says that “any invasion of Taiwan will not be secret for months prior to Beijing’s initiation of hostilities,” and that there are none of the signs that show any such plans for the next several years.
Culver was a recent guest on the Sinica Podcast.
Our word of the day is out of court settlement (庭外和解 tíngwài héjiě).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief