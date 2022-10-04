Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday October 4
Qinghai’s salmon and trout export boom: As the only Chinese province permitted to export salmon and trout, Qinghai Province’s 27 farms have produced more than 150,000 tons of the two types of fish in the past ten years, and exported a total of 7,840 tons since 2018.
New scrap motor vehicle dismantling standard: On October 1, a new national environmental standard for scrap motor vehicle dismantling came into force in China. According to the Ministry of Public Security, the number of scrapped vehicles exceeded 10 million in 2021.
Holiday home appliance demand: According to online and offline retailer Suning.com 苏宁易购, over the first three days (October 1-3) of China’s National Holiday, the order volume of home appliances at the company’s offline stores grew by 100% month-on-month, with refrigerators, washing machines, color TVs, mobile phones, and kitchen and bathroom appliances accounting for nearly 70% of consumption on household appliances.