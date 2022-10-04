Editor’s note for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

The latest Live with Lizzi Lee video is up: Kenton Thibaut, a resident China fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, talks about Beijing’s ambitious strategy to promote “pro-China narratives” under the leadership of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 (watch on YouTube, or on our website with a transcript).

Two pieces about China’s relationship with India worth your time:

  • China has lost India by Tanvi Madan in Foreign Affairs — “How Beijing’s aggression pushed New Delhi to the West.”
  • 60 years after the Sino-Indian War by Sushant Singh in The Diplomat — “The lingering standoff that began in 2020 reveals how little progress has been made on the border dispute between China and India.” The piece discusses how trans-Himalayan tensions are driven by “Chinese interests and insecurities about Tibet.”

Our word of the day is Considering that Taiwan’s national budget is limited, the money must be spent very wisely (literally, “on the edge of the blade,” or even more literally, “on the mouth of the knife”):

考慮台灣國家預算有限，所以錢必須花在刀口上

k​ǎolǜ táiwān guójiā yùsuàn yǒuxiàn, suǒyǐ qián bìxū huā zài dāokǒu shàng

