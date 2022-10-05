Editor’s Note for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
I’d like to ask you for some feedback. You can just reply to this email in monosyllables, or expound at length:
Firstly: Do you like the annotated links in the second half of the newsletter? Would you prefer we gave you more links, or gave you just a few of the most important stories?
Secondly: Yesterday our top story was: How Taiwan is preparing for a war that may never come. Today the New York Times published: U.S. aims to turn Taiwan into giant weapons depot, which covers much of the same ground, although from a more American perspective.
Would you like us to highlight such stories, even if they appear a day or two after we’ve focused on the same topic?
Our word of the day is killing chickens with a knife for slaughtering cows (殺雞用牛刀 shā jī yòng niúdāo), in other words go to excessive lengths to make absolutely sure something happens. See today’s top story for the news context.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief