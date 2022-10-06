An update to The China Project’s product lineup and pricing
The China Project is simplifying our product lineup to more effectively deliver you the products and experiences you need. And as new features make our products more valuable every month, we’re also updating our pricing — with special offers for existing subscribers.
The China Project was founded nearly seven years ago as SupChina. We started out as one free newsletter read by a handful of China experts. Today, embassies and boardrooms around the world turn to us for our China-focused news coverage, database products, and award-winning podcasts and conferences. Our products have also evolved to include business consulting and research databases that create value and save time for business executives and analysts.
NEW PRODUCTS
Moving forward, The China Project will offer three membership tiers, each including the benefits of the last: ChinaAccess, ChinaEdge, and ChinaPro.
ChinaAccess is for anyone seeking the internet’s best bird’s-eye view of China, from executives to students and everyone in between. You can:
- Remove the paywall from all our articles, including transcripts of your favorite podcasts and YouTube videos.
- Subscribe to our premium newsletters on China’s business, politics, and culture, analyzing the most important China news every day.
- NEW Get exclusive access to subscriber-only events, where you can interact with Kaiser Kuo, Jeremy Goldkorn, Lizzi Lee and our global network of high-profile China thinkers.
ChinaEdge is for investment analysts, money managers, government researchers, or investigative journalists looking to understand Chinese regulations, companies, and leaders. It includes everything in ChinaAccess, plus:
- Our database of 1,000+ private, state-owned, and public Chinese companies, including proprietary risk analysis, AI-powered news trackers, and ownership data never before seen on the English internet.
- NEW Newsbase, a news archive with over 60,000 handpicked articles in English and Chinese covering every China-related topic imaginable from the past 6+ years.
ChinaPro is for executives, leaders, and influencers looking to expand their China-related networks and/or request individualized research. It includes everything in ChinaEdge, plus:
- Private calls with The China Project analysts and our 2000+ strong global China expert network.
- Bespoke research on Chinese regulations, companies, and leaders, plus in-depth data only included for ChinaPro subscribers.
- In-person networking and dealmaking opportunities at our high-level conferences and small-group events.
NEW PRICING
Many of our subscribers have been with us from the very beginning, and as thanks, we’re extending our current pricing for anyone who renews by October 31, 2022. For new subscribers who sign up after that date, our annual rates are as follows:
- ChinaAccess: $120 (was $99)
- ChinaEdge: $1,000 (was $250)
- ChinaPro: $5,000 (was $1,250)
- Group subscribers: Please contact lona@thechinaproject.com for updated pricing and benefits.
We are thrilled to provide you with more value than ever, and with your continued support, our reporting, research tools, and expert network will grow even more powerful.
Thank you again, and if you have any questions or feedback for our team, please reach out to me directly at bob@thechinaproject.com.