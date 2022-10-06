Editor’s Note for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Our word of the day is the name of lithium battery company CALB (中创新航 zhōng chuàngxīn háng, literally, “China innovation aviation”).
CALB went public in Hong Kong today but is still controlled by the state-owned defense contractor Aviation Industry Corporation of China, or AVIC (中国航空工业集团 zhōngguó hángkōng gōngyè jítuán).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief