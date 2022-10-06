Editor’s Note for Thursday, October 6, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Dear subscriber,

Thanks to everyone who wrote in with feedback yesterday on this newsletter, what links should be included and much more.

Readers are the reason we do this work, and we thank you for giving us some of your day!

Our word of the day is the name of lithium battery company CALB (中创新航 zhōng chuàngxīn háng, literally, “China innovation aviation”).

CALB went public in Hong Kong today but is still controlled by the state-owned defense contractor Aviation Industry Corporation of China, or AVIC (中国航空工业集团 zhōngguó hángkōng gōngyè jítuán).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Will higher oil prices and Russian military weakness shift Xi’s position on Putin?

Joe Webster
Business & Technology

CALB — lithium battery giant CALB with state defense ties — has lackluster IPO

Barry van Wyk

In the name of stooping, picking up trash is suddenly cool among young Chinese

Zhao Yuanyuan
updates to the china project subscriptions and pricing

An update to The China Project’s product lineup and pricing

Bob Guterma

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 6

Barry van Wyk

The Chinese start-ups working on developing smart cities

Barry van Wyk