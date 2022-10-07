‘Low grain prices hurt farmers’— phrase of the week
Two online influencers disagree on the price of sweetcorn. Both accuse the other of squeezing farmers' margins.
Our phrase of the week is: Low grain prices hurt farmers (谷贱伤农 gǔjiàn shāngnóng).
Context
An online spat has broken out between two of China’s top livestream sellers of agricultural products: Simba (辛巴 xīn bā) and Dǒng Yǔhuī 董宇辉.
Simba, whose real name is Xīn Yǒuzhì (辛有志), rose to fame on Kuaishou (快手 kuài shǒu), an online ecommerce and social media video-sharing platform popular with sellers of China’s agricultural products, who live outside of the country’s major cities. As one of Kuaishou’s biggest stars, Simba made his name as the “farmer’s son” who went on to become an online influencer selling agri products.
Dǒng Yǔhuī 董宇辉 is a relative newcomer. The former English teacher, who also happens to be a farmer’s son, shot to stardom three months ago on Oriental Select (东方甄选 dōngfāng zhēnxuǎn), a livestream ecommerce channel on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) established by China’s largest private education group, New Oriental (新东方 xīn dōng fāng).
Much of New Oriental’s private education business dried up last year with the crackdown on private tutoring and introduction of China’s “double reduction” policy, aimed at reducing time spent on homework and time spent in after-school tutoring classes. The new rules led to tens of thousands of layoffs. Oriental Select took on some English teachers, like Dong Yuhui, who’d been made redundant, combining livestream sales with English lessons to fans and shoppers.
While Simba prides himself on bringing good products at low prices to his customers, Dong Yuhui and Oriental Selection sell higher-end products and provide additional value to language learners.
On September 18, Simba made a veiled criticism of Oriental Select for its high prices:
Some livestream studios are charging high prices while saying that lower prices will hurt farmers. This is simply ripping off the people.
某些直播间卖高价产品还标榜谷贱伤农，这纯属是在欺骗老百姓。
Mǒu xiē zhíbōjiān mài gāojià chǎnpǐn hái biāobǎng gǔjiàn shāngnóng, zhè chún shǔ shì zài qīpiàn lǎobǎixìng.
He was referring to sweetcorn sold by Dong Yuhui and others at 6 yuan ($0.84) per ear of corn. According to Simba, farmers sell it at 0.7 yuan ($0.10), so Oriental Select must be raking in huge profits, while doling out meager payments to the farmers.
The debate has continued to simmer online. Both Simba and Dong Yuhui accuse each other of ripping off customers, and squeezing farmers’ profits.
The idiom, 谷贱伤农 gǔjiàn shāngnóng, or “low prices will hurt farmers,” is one of the hashtags that has been trending around the story.
Translation
“Low prices will hurt farmers,” can be understood by breaking it down into its constituent parts: grain (谷 gǔ), cheap price (贱 jiàn), hurt or harm (伤 shāng), and farmers (农 nóng).
It can be traced back to The Book of Han (汉书 hàn shū), a history of the Han dynasty from the first emperor in 206 B.C. to the fall of the dynasty’s final emperor, Wáng Mǎng 王莽 in AD 23.
The full reference is as follows:
High prices will hurt the people, cheap prices will hurt farmers. If the people are poor, they will leave; if the farmers are poor, the country will fall into poverty.
籴甚贵，伤民；甚贱，伤农。民伤则离散，农伤则国贫。
Dí shén guì, shāng mín; shén jiàn, shāng nóng. Mín shāng zé lísàn, nóng shāng zé guó pín.