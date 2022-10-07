This week on TikTok: Upcoming party congress, the history of Peking Opera, and Shanghai Fashion Week returns with physical shows

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen What are your thoughts on these changes? #EndlessJourney #MadeWithKeurigContest #fyp #foryoupage #news #politics

♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen Have you ever seen Peking Opera before? #andGO #fyp #foryoupage #acting #opera #pekingopera #performance #history

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen Which designer was your favorite? Did you know Shanghai had a fashion week? #fashion #fashiontok #designer #shanghai #fashionweek #fyp #OverwatchMe #andGO #foryoupage

♬ 3 min BGM Cool Hip Hop – Quetzal BGM

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

