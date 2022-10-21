This week on TikTok: Rare protest in Beijing, 20th Party Congress, and new gold-backed reserve currency rumor debunked

Video

Want more like this? Subscribe to The China Project's official TikTok channel, ChinaVibe, where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen Certainly a wild start to the Party Congress though 😅 #politics #news #protest #beijing #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen We will continue to update as the congress continues. #DidYouYawn #news #politics #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

@chinavibeofficial

#stitch with @dylan.page #greenscreen Wording matters, maybe get info from more than just Market Insider #fyp #foryoupage #economics #news #currency #digital

♬ original sound – China Vibe

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Who will call the shots in China? | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee
Foreign Affairs

EU officials find cracks in Beijing’s support for Putin, while Germany’s Scholz plans trip to China | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee

This week on TikTok: Upcoming party congress, the history of Peking Opera, and Shanghai Fashion Week returns with physical shows

Susan St.Denis

The hidden story behind Xi Jinping | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee

Beijing Ren: The Russian District

Yuan Ren

Xi Jinping honors Vladimir Putin with China’s first-ever Friendship Medal

Jia Guo