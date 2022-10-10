Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 10

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday October 10

Barry van Wyk

China’s entrepreneurs are pessimistic: Yesterday, the People’s Bank of China 中国人民银行 released the results of its survey of entrepreneurs at 5,000 industrial enterprises during the third quarter. According to the survey’s “macroeconomic heat index,” 46.9% of entrepreneurs say China’s economy is “cold” right now, 52.2% say it’s “normal,” and 0.8% say it’s “hot.”

Record sales for Tesla in September: According to the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla’s Shanghai plant delivered 83,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in September, a monthly record. In the first three quarters of this year, Tesla’s deliveries equaled last year’s deliveries of 483,000 units. Tesla’s competitors are doing well too: In September, a total of 660,000 EVs were sold in China, a year-on-year increase of 95%.

Impressive infrastructure: Over the weekend, work commenced on an ultra-high-voltage (UHV) electricity transmission line of 658 kilometers (408 miles) in Sichuan Province, which will be the world’s highest power line, reaching a maximum altitude of 3,500 meters (11,482 feet) above sea level. Meanwhile, Henan Province opened the world’s first triple-layer spiral tunnel group of expressways with a total length of 28 kilometers (17 miles).

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

