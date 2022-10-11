Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday October 11

Barry van Wyk

CATL continues to make battery billions: CATL 宁德时代, China’s leading battery producer, has announced that it expects to report net profit for the first three quarters of up to 18 billion yuan ($2.52 billion), an increase of 132% year-on-year. According to the China Industry Alliance for Electric Vehicles, in September, China’s total installed battery capacity was 31.6 gigawatt hours (GWh), a year-on-year increase of 101.6% and a month-on-month increase of 14%.

BOSS Zhipin announces dual listing: Yesterday, online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin BOSS直聘, which was listed on Nasdaq in June 2021, submitted a dual listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to the prospectus, in the first half of 2022, BOSS Zhipin achieved revenue of 2.25 billion yuan ($315.09 million) and had operational cash flows of 481 million yuan ($67.36 million).

New rural infrastructure plan: Yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and eight other government departments announced a new plan for addressing weak points in rural infrastructure, including irrigation and water conservation, agricultural products storage, and cold chain logistics.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

