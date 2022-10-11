Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday October 11
CATL continues to make battery billions: CATL 宁德时代, China’s leading battery producer, has announced that it expects to report net profit for the first three quarters of up to 18 billion yuan ($2.52 billion), an increase of 132% year-on-year. According to the China Industry Alliance for Electric Vehicles, in September, China’s total installed battery capacity was 31.6 gigawatt hours (GWh), a year-on-year increase of 101.6% and a month-on-month increase of 14%.
BOSS Zhipin announces dual listing: Yesterday, online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin BOSS直聘, which was listed on Nasdaq in June 2021, submitted a dual listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to the prospectus, in the first half of 2022, BOSS Zhipin achieved revenue of 2.25 billion yuan ($315.09 million) and had operational cash flows of 481 million yuan ($67.36 million).
New rural infrastructure plan: Yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and eight other government departments announced a new plan for addressing weak points in rural infrastructure, including irrigation and water conservation, agricultural products storage, and cold chain logistics.