Editor’s Note for Tuesday, October 11, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The top breaking news of the day is the COVID flare-up in China and the government’s apparent determination to stick to its COVID-zero policies no matter what the economic or social costs.
But in some ways, the most important story of the day we’re publishing is about the two women competing for what will likely be only one spot for a female in China’s Politburo, the 25-member body that controls the ruling Communist Party.
Our word of the day is from the People’s Daily, which urges Chinese people to:
Strengthen confidence in and have patience with the current epidemic prevention and control policies
增强对当前疫情防控政策的信心和耐心
zēngqiáng duì dāngqián yìqíng fáng kòng zhèngcè de xìnxīn hé nàixīn
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief