Editor’s Note for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

The top breaking news of the day is the COVID flare-up in China and the government’s apparent determination to stick to its COVID-zero policies no matter what the economic or social costs.

But in some ways, the most important story of the day we’re publishing is about the two women competing for what will likely be only one spot for a female in China’s Politburo, the 25-member body that controls the ruling Communist Party.

Our word of the day is from the People’s Daily, which urges Chinese people to:

Strengthen confidence in and have patience with the current epidemic prevention and control policies

增强对当前疫情防控政策的信心和耐心

zēngqiáng duì dāngqián yìqíng fáng kòng zhèngcè de xìnxīn hé nàixīn

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Beijing doubles down on COVID zero ahead of Party Congress

Nadya Yeh

News Briefing for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The editors

The two women competing for promotion at the 20th Party Congress

Johanna Costigan

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Tuesday October 11

Barry van Wyk

The Chinese government wants a data trading market, but it may never happen

Barry van Wyk

Aerosol meditations

Neocha