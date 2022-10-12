ADRs are way down

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday October 12

Barry van Wyk

ADRs — Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. — are down 4.29% again today, and are down by 34.27% so far this year. It has been a similar tale of woe for China stocks in all the markets this year: The Shanghai Composite has lost 16.87% this year so far, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index has slumped to its lowest level since the global financial crisis.

More than a quarter of cars sold in China are electric: According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, 2.61 million cars were sold in China in September, a year-on-year increase of 25.7%. This included sales of 708,000 electric vehicles (EVs), a year-on-year increase of 93.9% and a record high. The proportion of EVs to all vehicles was 27.1%.

The ambitious Shanghai Municipal government has released a new plan to seize the “future highlands of frontier industries,” including brain-computer interfacing, quantum computing, and 6G technology, and plans to attain industrial output of about 500 billion yuan (almost $70 billion) by 2030.

Yesterday, French beauty brand L’Oréal held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new “smart operational center” at its factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, which first opened in 1996. The new center, set to open late in 2023, will cover ​​90,000 square meters (968,751 square feet) and is expected to triple the company’s annual direct-to-consumer output.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Is the silicon used in solar panels about to get much cheaper?

Barry van Wyk
Society & Culture

Shandong ‘Rose Boy’: Student’s suicide sparks outrage over LGBTQ discrimination in Chinese schools

Nathan Wei

How a young Xi Jinping dealt with his first political crisis | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee

White Wolf: The great bandit of early Republican China

James Carter

Beijing doubles down on COVID zero ahead of Party Congress

Nadya Yeh

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a trip to China

The editors