Chip restrictions and lamentations

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday October 13

Barry van Wyk

Chip restrictions and lamentations: Earlier today, the China Semiconductor Industry Association released a statement requesting the U.S. government to reverse the two new semiconductor export controls introduced on October 7 “for the well-being of the global semiconductor industry” and “millions of semiconductor workers and professionals.”

Digger sales are up again: According to the China Construction Machinery Association, in September, 26 excavator manufacturers sold a total of 21,200 excavators, a year-on-year increase of 5.49%, and the highest year-on-year monthly increase so far this year.

Lithium price goes higher still: According to Mysteel.net, on October 12, the average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate was 527,500 yuan ($73,534) per ton, an increase of 4,000 yuan ($557) from the previous day.(See our recent article on the lithium battery supply chain).

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Why are China’s innovative drug companies finding it so difficult to raise money?

Barry van Wyk
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

COVID zero is here to stay

Jeremy Goldkorn

China’s slow but steady moves in the Arctic

Nadya Yeh

ADRs are way down

Barry van Wyk

Is the silicon used in solar panels about to get much cheaper?

Barry van Wyk

Shandong ‘Rose Boy’: Student’s suicide sparks outrage over LGBTQ discrimination in Chinese schools

Nathan Wei