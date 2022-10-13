Chip restrictions and lamentations
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday October 13
Chip restrictions and lamentations: Earlier today, the China Semiconductor Industry Association released a statement requesting the U.S. government to reverse the two new semiconductor export controls introduced on October 7 “for the well-being of the global semiconductor industry” and “millions of semiconductor workers and professionals.”
Digger sales are up again: According to the China Construction Machinery Association, in September, 26 excavator manufacturers sold a total of 21,200 excavators, a year-on-year increase of 5.49%, and the highest year-on-year monthly increase so far this year.
Lithium price goes higher still: According to Mysteel.net, on October 12, the average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate was 527,500 yuan ($73,534) per ton, an increase of 4,000 yuan ($557) from the previous day.(See our recent article on the lithium battery supply chain).