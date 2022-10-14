Food got expensive in September
Business briefs from the Chinese media — Friday October 14
Food got expensive in September: According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped by 2.8% in September, an increase of 0.3 percentage points month-on-month and the biggest increase since April 2020. Food prices rose by 8.8%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points month-on-month.
Highest solar farm and largest wind turbine: Earlier today, the world’s first ultra-high-altitude photovoltaic demonstration base, located at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet with a capacity of 600 MW, was connected to the grid in Sichuan Province. Yesterday, Goldwind’s 金风科技 new 13.6 MW large offshore wind turbine, with the world’s largest turbine wheel, rolled off the production line in Fujian Province.
Record high number of delistings: According to the China Association for Public Companies, in the first eight months of 2022, a total of 46 Chinese companies have been delisted from the A-share market, an increase of 130% compared to the whole of 2021, and a record high.