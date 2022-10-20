Highlighted Links for Thursday, October 20, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Money can only get you so far in Xi’s China
    Corporate China shut out of Xi’s Party Congress / FT (paywall)
    “Private sector attendance at China’s Communist party congress has fallen almost 50% since Xi Jinping assumed power, reflecting what analysts say is the waning status of tycoons.”
  • Crypto isn’t dead in the water yet
    Chinese crypto activity slows but not dead despite ban / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “Following the government crackdown on the industry last year, mainland China recorded a 31% fall in the volume of digital token transactions between July 2021 and June 2022, according to blockchain consultancy group Chainalysis’s latest report on East Asia.”
  • Big savings for battery-swapping NEVs in Sanya
    Sanya to offer up to 10k yuan subsidies for battery-swapping NEVs / Pandaily
    “According to a report by Hainan Daily on October 20, from now until March 31 next year, the city of Sanya will provide a gradient subsidy for the promotion of new energy vehicles supporting battery swapping, with up to 10,000 yuan ($1,381) for a single vehicle.”
  • Mighty, magical, money-making graphene
    BEYOND Expo | How can graphene change the world / TechNode
    “Jiaxing Huang, chair professor of materials at Westlake University, shared his views on graphene and talked about why the material is important for modern industry.”
  • PBoC names new deputy governor
    China’s central bank gets new deputy governor / Caixin (paywall)
    “Xuan Changneng, a finance veteran who spent roughly a decade studying and working in the U.S., has been appointed a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), according to an update on the central bank’s webpage for its management team.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Will reducing air pollution help China secure energy resources?
    China’s ‘blue sky’ efforts may ease energy crunch and coal rally / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Efforts by China to control air pollution by reining in industrial output could help ease an energy crunch and tame a bull run in thermal coal, according to the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association.”
  • Lakes in Xinjiang desert raise climate concern
    Flood water forms rare lakes in China’s largest desert / Sixth Tone
    “In a rare occurrence, China’s largest desert in the northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has seen multiple lake formations this year, which an environmental expert described as a warning about climate change.”
  • …but will travel curbs to China ease up?
    China is debating a reduction to COVID quarantine for inbound travelers / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Chinese officials are debating whether to reduce the amount of time people coming into the country must spend in mandatory quarantine, according to people familiar with the discussions, as the country’s COVID-zero policy leaves it increasingly isolated from the rest of the world.”
  • China’s monkeypox vaccine
    China’s monkeypox shot will target the actual virus / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China has started work on a monkeypox vaccine using virus taken directly from a patient, marking a departure from the western approach of repurposing an existing shot as it seeks to counter incursions from elsewhere in the world.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Ex-CCTV journalist talks on the decline of press freedom in China
    Fleeing Xi’s China, journalist makes fresh start abroad / AP
    “Investigative journalist Wang Zhi’an once exposed corruption, land seizures, and medical malpractice in China, with millions of viewers and a powerful platform: state broadcaster CCTV.”
  • China becomes Zimbabwe’s largest creditor
    China is now Zimbabwe’s biggest investor / China-Global South Project
    “Over the past three years, China invested over $2 billion in Zimbabwe and is now the Southern African country’s largest foreign investor.”
  • Influencers and Chinese propaganda
    China using influencers to whitewash human rights abuses, report finds / Guardian
    “The Chinese Communist party is using social media influencers from troubled regions like Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia to whitewash human rights abuses through an increasingly sophisticated propaganda campaign, a report has claimed.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Is Shanghai’s push for more parks favoring quantity over quality?
    How many parks make a city? / Sixth Tone
    “Shanghai is in the midst of an ambitious plan to more than double its number of city parks by 2025, but accessibility remains an issue.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Will Russia be open to letting Saudi Arabia join BRICS?

Joe Webster

The markets are panicky

Barry van Wyk

To self-operate or to aggregate? China’s car-hailing industry seeks a profit model

Barry van Wyk

The origins of China’s overreach

Kaiser Kuo

Move over, pumpkin: China’s favorite taste of fall is persimmon

Zhao Yuanyuan

Chief Executive John Lee’s speech fails to stir up COVID-hit Hong Kong

Nadya Yeh