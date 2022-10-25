Editor’s Note for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

The post Party Congress punditry continued today, and there are of course many takes, some well informed, some based on speculation and internet gossip.

At our subscribers-only webinar tomorrow October 26 at noon EST, I’ll join my China Project colleagues Lizzi Lee and Kaiser Kuo to present the smartest and most interesting views of the Party Congress that we’ve heard and read, offer our own takes, and answer audience questions.

The event is only open to subscribers of The China Project: Register with the email address connected to your subscription here to join us. I hope to see some of you on the Zoom, and please ask us tough questions if you do attend!

Our word of the day is conspiring to bribe U.S. government employees (策谋贿赂美国政府雇员 cèmóu huìlù měiguó zhèngfǔ gùyuán), which is one of the crimes that the U.S. Department of Justice charged (in Chinese) two Chinese nationals with yesterday — read today’s top story for details.)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of The China Project, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

U.S. crackdown on sensitive technology leaks ensnares more Chinese nationals — and Huawei, yet again

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Your phones and cars aren’t going to work the same after new U.S. rules on selling chips to China

Paul Triolo

Investor confidence plunges after Party congress

Barry van Wyk

Singer songwriter West By West — new music from Xi’an

Neocha

China handed tough group at Women’s World Cup draw

Gerry Harker

After the 20th Party Congress, will Xi stay in power indefinitely?

Nadya Yeh