Editor’s Note for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The post Party Congress punditry continued today, and there are of course many takes, some well informed, some based on speculation and internet gossip.
At our subscribers-only webinar tomorrow October 26 at noon EST, I’ll join my China Project colleagues Lizzi Lee and Kaiser Kuo to present the smartest and most interesting views of the Party Congress that we’ve heard and read, offer our own takes, and answer audience questions.
The event is only open to subscribers of The China Project: Register with the email address connected to your subscription here to join us. I hope to see some of you on the Zoom, and please ask us tough questions if you do attend!
Our word of the day is conspiring to bribe U.S. government employees (策谋贿赂美国政府雇员 cèmóu huìlù měiguó zhèngfǔ gùyuán), which is one of the crimes that the U.S. Department of Justice charged (in Chinese) two Chinese nationals with yesterday — read today’s top story for details.)
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief