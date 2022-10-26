Foreign money still welcome in China

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday October 26

Barry van Wyk

Foreign money still welcome in China: Yesterday, the National Development and Reform Commission and five other departments released a new plan to increase foreign investment in China’s manufacturing industry. The plan proposes to support foreign-funded projects via policy support for (among other things) land use, logistics, and staffing.

Pig profits: After the hog market finally turned positive at the start of the second quarter, Muyuan Foods 牧原食品, one of China’s largest pork producers, has erased all losses from the first half of the year, declaring net profit for the third quarter of 8.19 billion yuan ($1.12 billion), a year-on-year increase of 1,097%.

Tough time for toys: Yesterday, Chinese toy company Pop Mart 泡泡玛特 announced that it expects third quarter revenue to decline by up to 10% year-on-year. Revenue in mainland China declined by up to 15%, while overseas revenue (including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) increased by up to 120%.

Aviation transport and investment: At a press conference earlier today, the Civil Aviation Administration announced numbers for the third quarter: Passenger traffic was 86.39 million person-trips, and there were 1.56 million tonnes of freight and mail transported, year-on-year decreases of 19.7% and 9%, respectively. In the first nine months of the year, total infrastructure investment in the civil aviation industry amounted to 79.85 billion yuan ($10.93 billion).

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Perovskite cells are the next generation of solar energy tech, and China is leading their development

Barry van Wyk
Society & Culture

China’s hottest TV series right now is women-centric, edgy, and surprisingly short

Zhao Yuanyuan

China’s Alamo: The real story behind ‘the 800 heroes’

James Carter
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn

U.S. crackdown on sensitive technology leaks ensnares more Chinese nationals — and Huawei, yet again

Nadya Yeh

Your phones and cars aren’t going to work the same after new U.S. rules on selling chips to China

Paul Triolo