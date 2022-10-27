No industrial profits but mines are still raking it in

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday October 27

Barry van Wyk

No industrial profits but mines are still raking it in: The National Bureau of Statistics reported today that from January to September, the revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 8.2% year-on-year, while profits decreased by 2.3%, although in September the decline in profits narrowed by 6 percentage points from August. From January to September, the profits of the mining industry increased by 76% year-on-year.

Lithium battery riches: Yesterday, three lithium battery companies declared big profit increases for the third quarter. EVE Energy 亿纬锂能 declared profit of 1.30 billion yuan ($178.78 million), a year-on-year increase of 81.18%; Gotion High-tech 国轩高科 declared profit of 85.55 million yuan ($11.71 million), an increase of 355%; and Sunwoda 欣旺达 declared profit of 314 million yuan ($43.25 million), an increase of 504%.

Beer profits: Yesterday, Tsingtao Brewery 青岛啤酒 declared revenue for the third quarter of 9.83 billion yuan ($1.34 billion), a year-on-year increase of 16%, and net profit of 1.41 billion yuan ($193.70 million), a year-on-year increase of 18.37%.

Growing Chinese outbound investment: The Ministry of Commerce reported earlier today that from January to September, China’s outward foreign direct investment (excluding financial investment) amounted to 567.19 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%, equivalent to $85.85 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

